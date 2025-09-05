Philadelphia Eagles fans entered Thursday night looking to party. The players received their Super Bowl rings prior to the season kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys. The championship banner was raised into the rafters at Lincoln Financial Field. But that's about where the party stopped.

On the opening kickoff, fullback and special teams player Ben VanSumeran suffered a leg injury. It appeared to be at least somewhat serious. While he lay on the ground, Eagles star edge rusher Jalen Carter got into it with a couple of members of the Cowboys.

That led to Carter spitting on Dak Prescott, prompting a personal foul and ejection from the game.

Jalen Carter is a top 5 dumbest player of all time pic.twitter.com/TmpCoXOeyk — Mike Cima (@Ci_World) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

If that did not quiet the wild crowd down, the next few plays did. Prescott found All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb open for a 32-yard gain. A few plays later, new Cowboys running back Javonte Williams found paydirt for an early 7-0 lead.

Not how the Eagles hoped to start their season.

The loss of Carter is sure to make a difference on how Dallas attacks the Eagles defense. Every week, NFL teams have to specifically game plan on how to slow down the stud edge rusher, usually needing two offensive lineman.

Article Continues Below

Despite the rabbid start, the Eagles did not flinch.

Jalen Hurts led the team on a drive of their own. He capped it off with a three-yard touchdown run off the right tackle.

But once again, the proceeding kickoff saw more drama surface. Both teams got into it, with a Cowboys player having his helmet ripped off.

COWBOYS & EAGLES BRAWL 🤯😳 NFL IS OFFICIALLY BACK 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/z5GFNeO6QD — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 5, 2025

Somehow, every flag thrown was on Dallas in what promises to be one heck of start to the 2025 NFL season.