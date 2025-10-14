On the day after the Chicago Bears defeated the Washington Commanders, a former NFL OT who played for both teams stepped down.

After 10 years, Charles Leno Jr. took to Instagram to announce he was retiring from football, per Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network. The timing of the announcement coincided with the second anniversary of him and his wife Jennifer losing their fourth child to a miscarriage.

“Today, October 14, 2025, at 2:46 pm, I'm officially announcing my retirement from the National Football League, but the truth is my love for the game left a long time ago” Leno posted.

“On October 14, 2023, my wife Jennifer and I experienced the most unimaginable heartbreak. We lost our precious daughter, Paitynn, our fourth baby girl. That day changed everything for me. It changed the way I see life, the way I carry myself, and most of all, it changed what matters most to me.”

Later on, Leno said that day made him realize he was “mentally and emotionally” done with football.

Former #Bears and #Commanders OT Charles Leno announces his retirement, two years to the minute he and his wife lost their daughter, a moment that “changed what mattered most to me,” he wrote on IG. pic.twitter.com/kEUinQpJQs — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2025

Additionally, Leno gave credit to Jennifer for being “his rock”. During his career, Leno achieved numerous accolades. He was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl and awarded the NFLPA Community MVP four times.

Also, he was nominated for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2022, and was the Allan Page Community Assist Award nominee in 2024.

From 2014-2020, Leno played with the Bears coming out of Boise State. Then, he played from 2021-2023 with the Commanders.

In 2021, the Bears made the choice to cut Leno. Thus, opening space for draft picks Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins. Then in 2024, the Commanders did the same thing right before Leno was to undergo hip surgery.

Charles Leno left his mark in the NFL

Altogether, Leno leaves behind an impact on two major areas, consistency and community. On the field, he was as reliable as they came. He played in 149 total games and started in 141.

Off the field, his work in the community speaks for itself. He and Jennifer run the Beyond the Entertainer Foundation, which aims to showcase the full spectrum of what it means to be in the spotlight.

They giveaway holiday gifts to families and provided mentorship programs for kids.