Super Bowl LX had to come to a halt for a moment, as a random fan jumped onto the field and started running around. However, popular sports announcer Mike Tirico of NBC hit the fan with a perfect insult that has sports fans laughing.

The fan was seen running down the field before being tackled by a player on the New England Patriots. Security ran up on the scene and jumped on the individual and carried him off the field.

Fan on the field, great tackle by the patriots pic.twitter.com/DMBii65TwY — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) February 9, 2026

Although the fan wasn't shown on the Super Bowl LX broadcast, Tirico did have some choice words for the shirtless man streaking down the field. The 59-year-old sports announcer mocked the person, jokingly calling him a “rocket scientist.”

“We've got some rocket scientist running on the field,” said Mike Tirico.

Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared their reactions to Tirico's comments. Most thought it was hilarious, while others believed it was a bit mean.

“Tirico so disrespectful to the fan,” claimed one person.

Another individual said, “The rocket scientist. Get 'em, Tirico. Love it.”

“‘This rocket scientist over here' is such a good insult from Tirico,” proclaimed another sports fan.

This user joked, “Mike Tirico is gonna look really dumb when it turns out that streaker really was a rocket scientist.”

“Not a Tirico fan, but ‘some rocket scientist out on the field' was pretty strong,” admitted another individual.

Mike Tirico has been one of the main announcers for “Sunday Night Football” since 2022. He's played a key role in the sports world, though, as he's been in sports broadcasting for over 35 years.