NBC Sports has officially confirmed how it plans to juggle one of the most ambitious crossover months in network sports history, according to SportsMediaWatch. The network’s lead voice, Mike Tirico, will call Super Bowl 60 on February 8 and then immediately shift gears to host primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics that same night.

It’s not the first time Tirico has handled double duty, but this time the stakes are higher. In 2022, he worked both events as a studio host, moving between Olympic coverage and NFL analysis. Now, he’ll be in the broadcast booth for the Super Bowl, a task that demands total focus and energy before transitioning directly to global Olympic coverage.

Tirico’s schedule leaves little room for rest. He’ll miss the Opening Ceremony and first night of Olympic competition as he prepares for the big game. Then, the morning after the Super Bowl, he’s flying straight to Milan to anchor NBC’s full-time Olympic coverage starting February 10.

NBC executives are calling the alignment of these major properties “Legendary February,” a month that also includes the network’s debut of “Sunday Night Basketball” and NBA All-Star Weekend coverage. It’s the kind of challenge that few broadcasters could manage, but Tirico’s track record makes him the perfect fit.

NBC’s Broader February Game Plan

Article Continues Below

While Tirico handles the Super Bowl and Olympics, NBC will lean on Maria Taylor to keep the Olympic broadcast rolling in the meantime. Taylor will host the network’s primetime coverage during the first night of competition and the Super Bowl pregame show the following day. Afterward, she’ll travel to Milan to take over late-night Olympic hosting duties beginning February 10.

NBC has also announced that both Tirico and Taylor will step away from NBA coverage after February 1, following the debut week of “Sunday Night Basketball.” In their absence, Noah Eagle and Ahmed Fareed will fill in as the lead play-by-play voice and studio host, respectively. Eagle will also join NBC’s Super Bowl pregame broadcast, while Fareed will anchor daytime Olympic coverage during the first day of competition.

The network’s loaded February slate will test logistics, endurance, and coordination across continents. The last time NBC managed this trifecta of the Super Bowl, Olympics, and NBA All-Star Weekend was in 1996, but even then, the events did not take place within the same month.

This time, every moment will be live, global, and high stakes. For Tirico, the dual assignment represents the pinnacle of modern sports broadcasting, calling the biggest football game in America before pivoting to the world’s biggest stage.