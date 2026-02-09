Jason Myers recorded three field goals in the first half of Super Bowl LX, giving the Seattle Seahawks a 9-0 lead over the New England Patriots entering halftime. It just so happens that those three scores put Myers in the history books alongside legendary NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Reports indicate that after hitting his third field goal in the game, Myers officially tied Tomlinson's 2006 record of most points scored in a single season, including the playoffs, according to John Todd of NFL Media. If the 34-year-old kicker records even an extra point in the second half of the Super Bowl, he will officially break the record.

“Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has tied HOF LaDainian Tomlinson (198 in 2006) for the most points scored in a single season in NFL history, including playoffs.

198 at half of SBLX: 2025 Jason Myers

198: 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson

186: 1995 Emmitt Smith”

Myers is not the only player on his team who made NFL history in the first half of the Super Bowl. Seahawks star Kenneth Walker III became just the third running back in history to record multiple rush attempts of 25+ yards in the title game. The first half was seemingly all Seahawks.

Jason Myers, who is in his 11th season in the league, has been a consistent kicker for the Seahawks since 2019. That remained to be the case throughout the 2025-26 campaign, as he ended the regular season with an 85.4% field goal percentage and hit 100.0% of his extra point attempts. He also led the league in field goal attempts with 48 while playing all 17 games for Seattle.