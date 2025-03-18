While NFL teams mull over mock drafts to see what might be in the 2025 draft, the rumors run rampant about which direction they will go. Also, there has been a distinct lack of trade movement. Fans can’t believe Adam Schefter’s wild NFL draft reminder, according to his post on X.

So far, there have been no trades involving 1st-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is the closest to the start of the NFL Draft in which there have been no trades for 1st-round picks since 1993, when five days before that year’s Draft, the Chiefs traded a first-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for QB Joe Montana, per ESPN’s @EpKap.

This year’s draft is scheduled for April 24-26. The Tennessee Titans sit in the top spot and there has been a lot of talk about whether they will stay there or make a move. Currently, they are standing pat.

QB Joe Montana played role in 1993 Draft

The San Francisco 49ers decided they needed to move on from Montana, their former hero. He led the 49ers to four Super Bowl titles. The 49ers needed to re-sign Young, who wanted big money. Montana had his eye on free agency as Young ascended to the starting spot.

On April 16, the Chiefs convinced Montana to accept the deal. They came to terms on a three-year $10 million deal. Montana turned down the Cardinals’ offer of three years for $15 million. Eventually, the 49ers traded Montana, defensive back David Whitmore, and a third-round pick in exchange for the Chiefs’ first-round selection.

Interestingly, New England chose Drew Bledsoe with the first pick of that year’s draft. Another quarterback slid into the No. 2 spot with the Seahawks taking Rick Mirer. Later in the first round, a pair of eventual Hall of Fame players got selected. The Saints grabbed Willie Roaf with the No. 8 pick while the Rams took Jerome Bettis at No. 10.

The 49ers had back-to-back first-round picks and selected defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield at No. 26. They grabbed linebacker Todd Kelly at No. 27.

This year’s draft will almost certainly see first-round movement — eventually. There’s too much uncertainty about the level of quarterbacks in the draft.

For example, Pro Football Focus has the New York Giants trading up to No. 1 and plucking Cam Ward away from the Cleveland Browns. CBS Sports and The Draft Network have the same trade occurring.

And if that trade happens, it could cause a ripple effect across the rest of the first round.