The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2025 NFL Draft with one of the league’s most intriguing rosters. They have made some bold moves to revamp their offense and reinforce key defensive positions during free agency. However, they do have a lingering uncertainty at quarterback. Now, Pittsburgh must strike a balance between immediate impact and long-term stability in its draft approach. Using Pro Football Network’s (PFN) simulator, we conducted a five-round post-free agency mock draft to explore how the Steelers can maximize their selections and address their most pressing needs.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 Free Agency Recap

The addition of DK Metcalf significantly alters the Steelers’ draft outlook. However, the biggest question remains: who will be under center? Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation is murky after Justin Fields opted to join New York. This left the team in a standoff with veteran Aaron Rodgers. Their pursuit of Rodgers seems to have deterred Russell Wilson from returning for a second season. Right now, Mason Rudolph is the only familiar face in the quarterback room. Given these circumstances, it’s highly likely Pittsburgh will target a signal-caller at some point in the draft. On the defensive side, the Steelers secured a true lockdown corner opposite Joey Porter Jr by signing six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay. Now, the focus shifts to identifying who will be throwing the ball—and ensuring that quarterback is well protected.

Here we'll try to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 21: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

With an early run on quarterbacks, the Steelers resist the temptation to reach. Instead, they need to secure one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the draft. Jahdae Barron is a true lockdown corner with the size, athleticism, and ball skills to make an immediate impact in Pittsburgh’s secondary. Sure, versatility is an adjective often used when describing defensive backs. However, Barron fully embodies it. He is a natural zone defender with sharp instincts and anticipation. Barron also has the ability to thrive at safety, outside cornerback, or nickel. This makes him a perfect fit for Cover 3 or quarters-heavy schemes. His ability to match up against elite receivers makes him an ideal addition to Mike Tomlin’s defense. Pairing Barron with Porter gives Pittsburgh a young, formidable cornerback duo capable of locking down opposing offenses for years to come.

Round 3, Pick 83: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The Steelers finally address their quarterback situation in the third round. Here, they should land Quinn Ewers, a high-upside but polarizing prospect. Once projected as a top-10 pick, Ewers' stock took a hit due to inconsistencies at Texas. However, his natural talent remains undeniable. His arm strength and ability to push the ball downfield will appeal to Pittsburgh. Of course, his game needs refinement—particularly in footwork, pocket management, post-snap decision-making, and handling pressure. The Steelers' coaching staff can afford to take a patient approach, too. They can potentially let Ewers develop behind a veteran bridge quarterback before handing him the reins in 2026. If he reaches his ceiling, Pittsburgh could land its franchise quarterback on a bargain rookie contract. That's a gamble worth taking at this stage of the draft.

Round 4, Pick 123: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Running back isn’t Pittsburgh’s most immediate need. However, adding DJ Giddens provides valuable depth behind Najee Harris. Giddens is a patient runner with great vision, one-cut explosiveness, and deceptive long speed. That allows him to navigate between the tackles and break big runs in open space. However, to truly carve out a role in the Steelers' offense, he’ll need to run with more aggression to pick up tough yards after contact. Giddens offers an intriguing third-down option. He brings fresh legs and a different skill set to complement Harris. This selection ensures Pittsburgh has another weapon in its backfield to keep the ground game strong throughout the season.

Round 5, Pick 146: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

Pittsburgh has always prioritized dominant defensive line play. As such, JJ Pegues fits the Steelers' mold as a high-motor interior disruptor. His versatility is a major asset. Pegues can line up at multiple spots along the defensive front and has even shown flashes of ability in goal-line offensive packages. His relentless energy and physicality make him an instant fan favorite. At the same time, his adaptability allows him to contribute as a rotational piece early on. With several veteran linemen nearing the end of their careers, adding Pegues is a forward-thinking move to ensure Pittsburgh’s defensive line remains a strength well into the future.

Final Thoughts

With free agency reshaping key parts of the roster, the Steelers’ draft strategy in this five-round mock draft prioritizes both immediate impact and long-term stability. Landing Jahdae Barron fortifies the secondary, while Quinn Ewers provides a high-upside option at quarterback without forcing Pittsburgh to overreach. DJ Giddens adds needed depth behind Najee Harris, and JJ Pegues strengthens the defensive front with his versatility and high motor. While questions remain—especially at quarterback—this draft class addresses major needs while aligning with Pittsburgh’s hard-nosed identity. If the Steelers execute a draft similar to this, they’ll be well-positioned to compete in the AFC North and build a foundation for sustained success.