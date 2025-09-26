The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals combined for a thrilling Week 4 edition of “Thursday Night Football” at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Seattle had control of the game for the most part and even took a 17-6 lead into the fourth quarter. The Seahawks extended that lead to 14 points after a field goal to end the final quarter's opening drive.

But Kyler Murray and the Cards battled back. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. atoned for his poor first-half performance with a couple of great catches in the fourth period, including one that went for a touchdown with under six minutes left in regulation to trim Arizona's deficit down to seven.

After the Seahawks failed to score on the next drive, the Cardinals found the end zone again, with running back Emari Demercado scoring a seven-yard receiving touchdown to tie the score following Chad Ryland's extra-point kick.

The Seahawks still had 28 seconds to work out a game-winning drive. They got a big boost when Ryland failed to find the landing zone in the following kickoff, giving Seattle an ideal field position. After three plays, Meyer frained a 52-yard field goal to break the tie and give the Seahawks a 23-20 victory.

Fans online, as expected, went wild after seeing how it all went down in Glendale.

“Another “walk it off” special, because what's a TNF without last-second drama? Number 11 just wanted to get to that Gatorade towel, leaving the Cardinals to ponder that 23-20 final,” said a fan.

Article Continues Below

“28 seconds on the clock nowdays is just ridiculous with the new rules. Kinda doesn’t feel like football. 🏈,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, shared.

“Seattle knows how to make TNF must-watch TV 😅,” a different commenter said.

From another take: “What a finish! 🔥 The Seahawks walk it off with a clutch game-winning field goal—absolute heart-stopper for the fans! 😲⚡,”

“Special Teams & Defense let Kyler Murray down at the end,” chimed in a fan.

The Seahawks improved to 3-1 following their takedown of the Cardinals on the road — also Seattle's first win against an NFC West rival. As for Arizona, it drops to 2-2 after starting the season 2-0.