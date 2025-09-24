The Seattle Seahawks have found their groove after suffering a 17-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. They defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, 31-17, and took care of business versus the New Orleans Saints, 44-13, in Week 3.

Seattle dominated both the Saints despite missing a couple of key pieces in their secondary. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon missed both the Steelers and Saints games because of a knee issue, while Love only missed the meeting with New Orleans due to a hamstring problem.

However, Witherspoon and Love are slated to return to action for this coming Thursday's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Seahawks DBs Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love have no injury designation for Thursday night’s game at Arizona, and are good to go against the Cardinals,” Schefter wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Schefter also noted that rookie safety Nick Emmanwori is doubtful for the Arizona clash.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Josh Jones has already been listed out for Week 4. Guard Anthony Bradford is questionable, as is linebacker Boye Mafe. Running back Zach Charbonnet gets a questionable label as well, the team announced.

The news about Witherspoon and Love is a big boost for Seattle's defense, which is emerging as among the better ones in the league. Through three games, the Seahawks have allowed just an average of 15.7 points per game. On the season, the Seahawks are tied for fourth-most total takeaways with five.

Given the results of their last two games, the Seahawks have considerable momentum heading into this meeting with Arizona, which is coming off a 16-15 road loss at the hands of the 49ers in Week 3. Arizona, however, has a winning 2-1 record, having defeated the Saints, 20-13, and the Carolina Panthers, 27-22, in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively.

Seattle carries a seven-game win streak against the Cardinals, dating back to 2022. In 2024, the Seahawks defeated Arizona at home in Week 12,16-6, and in Glendale in Week 14, 30-18, though that was when Seattle's attack was still led by Geno Smith under center. This time around, it's Sam Darnold running the show on the field for the Seahawks, who have misseed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.