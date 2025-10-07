The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs battled to the very end in what was arguably the best game of the season so far. The Jaguars escaped with the win, 23-20, at EverBank Stadium on Monday.

Trevor Lawrence rushed for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds left after the Chiefs took the lead via Kareem Hunt's two-yard rush with 1:45 remaining.

The Chiefs went for a last-gasp attempt to steal the victory, but Patrick Mahomes' pass to Hollywood Brown fell incomplete.

Fans got their money's worth with the nail-biting finish. They took to X to share their thoughts, as the Jaguars won their third straight game to improve to 4-1, while the Chiefs fell to 2-3.

@TheFootFaultGuy had an appropriate GIF for the Jaguars' win.

“That 99-yard pick-6 by Devin Lloyd off of Patrick Mahomes is one of the most legendary plays in #Jaguars history,” wrote @1010XLAG.

That 99-yard pick 6 by Devin Lloyd off of Patrick Mahomes is one of the most legendary plays in #Jaguars history#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/kveFf9bWXX — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) October 7, 2025

“BTJ, I love you, man. Great game. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-1. I am speechless,” added @stillajagsfan.

Article Continues Below

“No way the Chiefs allowed this,” posted @PrimeAlcala, referring to Lawrence's game-winning touchdown.

No way the Chiefs allowed this 😭 https://t.co/fndy89wbUV — Scott (@PrimeAlcala) October 7, 2025

“Chiefs really let Trevor Lawrence dog them,” echoed @_Daddy_OG_.

“Mahomes isn’t gonna play forever, they are in danger of wasting his prime, and Andy (Reid) is showing (Bill) Belichick signs of decline. Nothing ever changes. It’s grown tired. The same people are still here on the staff. We need new blood. New ideas. Kelce has 12 games or so left! #Chiefs,” observed @BrettRasdall.

Mahomes had a strong outing for the Chiefs but it wasn't enough to stave off the Jaguars.

Jacksonville will aim for a fourth consecutive victory in Week 6 versus the Seattle Seahawks, while Kansas City will take on the Detroit Lions.