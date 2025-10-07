The Jacksonville Jaguars aimed for their third straight win as they hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Monday.

The Chiefs, however, also had the exact thing on their mind, having won back-to-back games after an inauspicious start.

With both teams refusing to budge, the game was tied at 14-14 in the third quarter. Devin Lloyd, however, arguably made the biggest highlight of his career after a massive pick-six versus Patrick Mahomes to give the Jaguars the lead.

The entire stadium was whipped into a frenzy as Lloyd, who tallied his third interception this season, reached the end zone.

DEVIN LLOYD PICK-6! KCvsJAX on ESPN/ABC

Expand Tweet

Fans on X were also pumped up.

“Devin Lloyd, I have never loved a Jaguar more,” said @KenniMiddleton.

@Blutman27 posted a meme of LeBron James and wrote: “Was just sitting there thinking about how good Devin Lloyd is at football and then he did that.”

Was just sitting there thinking about how good Devin Lloyd is at football and then he did that

“Devin Lloyd is going to be a very rich man in a few months,” predicted @RyanGreen1010XL.

“What a pick, and a turnaround for Jacksonville. 21 unanswered following the Lawrence fumble at the goal line,” noted @RealDannyB.

“99 yards. He was about to puke after running it back. LOL,” added @husker_eth.

@GameBlazersFF clowned Mahomes with a screenshot of the latter's failed tackle against Lloyd.

It was the first-ever pick-six of the 27-year-old linebacker, who's in the final year of his rookie contract. It's not a coincidence that the Jaguars are doing well amid Lloyd's breakout campaign.

It should be a no-brainer for Jacksonville to keep the former Utah standout.

As of writing, the Jaguars are leading Kansas City, 24-21, in the fourth quarter.