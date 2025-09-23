This week's edition of Monday Night Football brought fans quite a star-studded matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. Both teams have star quarterbacks leading the way, with former MVP Lamar Jackson helming the Ravens' offense while Jared Goff, the upstart QB who led the Lions to a 15-2 record last year, returns to try and lead his team to greater heights. And on Monday, it was the latter who reigned supreme, as he and the Lions made mincemeat of the Ravens' defense en route to a 38-30 victory.

There were a lot of headline-grabbing moments on Monday; Derrick Henry's fumbling woes continued, the Ravens' defense continued to suck, and the Lions' rushing corps led by the Sonic and Knuckles connection of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery had their way against the overmatched Baltimore squad.

But after the game, another memorable moment took place, as the two star quarterbacks gave each other an embrace as a sign of respect towards one another, with the Lions and Ravens quarterbacks recognizing that both of them have so much game.

Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson dap it up after tonight's MNF matchup 🤝 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7L7dQWN4j1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2025

While Goff and the Lions did manage to come out on top to move to 2-1 on the year, Jackson's performance in trying to keep in step with the opponents as the Ravens defense continued to falter must not go unnoticed.

Jackson completed 21 of his 27 passes on the night for a total of 288 yards and three passing touchdowns, as he was on the top of his game for the Ravens. Goff did not need to do as much as Jackson did after the Lions' running back duo ran riot, but he still ended the night having completed 20 of his 28 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Both quarterbacks gave it their all, and both the Ravens and Lions have to be thankful that they are the franchise QBs.

Lamar Jackson needs help from Ravens' O-line

Jackson is as talented of a dual threat at quarterback as it can get, but the Ravens QB can only do so much to will his team to victory. He took a beating on Monday, with the Lions' pass rush overwhelming the Ravens' O-line en route to seven sacks on the two-time NFL MVP.

It's a testament to how much talent the Ravens have that their two losses have been close even though they've had so many problems on both ends of the field. Can they fix their issues on time for next week's big matchup against another AFC playoff rival in the Kansas City Chiefs?