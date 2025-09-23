The offensive one-two punch of the Detroit Lions did wonders again on Monday. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery rushed for two touchdowns each as the Lions devoured the Baltimore Ravens, 38-30, at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Lions' running attack was in full display, with the duo of Gibbs and Montgomery, nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles after the popular video game, running rings (pun intended) around Baltimore.

Gibbs finished with 22 carries for 67 yards, while Montgomery logged 12 carries for 151 yards, including the game-sealing 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Lions improved to 2-1.

After the game, the 23-year-old Gibbs and the 28-year-old Montgomery stayed on the field to interact with fans. In a video shared by SportsCenter, they even signed a poster of Sonic and Knuckles, which also read: “Running like crazy.”

Fan got the Sonic & Knuckles poster signed by both of them 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xM1Iy41BAZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2025

The two running backs earned the cool nickname a few years ago due to their contrasting yet complementary styles. Gibbs is Sonic because of his blazing speed and quick cuts, while Montgomery is Knuckles because of his athletic power and bruising attack.

The Lions' talented tandem has embraced it, with Gibbs calling it “pretty accurate” and Montgomery stressing that they go “hand in hand.”

“Anybody who really watches the tape, they can see I can move a lot better than people think I can, and Jahmyr, he's fast, he's shifty, but he's strong too,” said Montgomery, as quoted in a report from CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin in October.

“You mesh those two things together, I think the sky's the limit for us.”

Gibbs also had a critical play versus the Ravens in the fourth quarter, scoring on a four-yard rush after a perfect pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown. It gave the Lions the lead and set the tone for the rest of the payoff period, where they outscored Baltimore, 17-9.

The Lions will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.