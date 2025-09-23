Following a huge win in Week 2, the Detroit Lions traveled to M&T Bank Stadium on Monday to face the Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions are coming off a complete annihilation of the Chicago Bears, 52-21, and they want to build on their high-scoring performance. The Ravens, however, are also coming off a big rout in Week 2, beating the Cleveland Browns, 41-17.

It was a tight contest from the onset, with Detroit and Baltimore trading touchdowns in the first quarter. By halftime, the score remained at a deadlock, 14-14.

The Ravens took the lead in the third quarter, 21-14, and threatened to pull away. But the Lions evened things up at the 5:13 mark after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 18-yard touchdown and Jake Bates kicking in the extra point.

St. Brown was all fired up during his celebration in the end zone, with the hot mic grabbing his seemingly expletive remark.

“I run this s***, n****,” allegedly said the three-time Pro Bowler.

Amon-Ra St. Brown with the sound bite of the year 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/8X7ypxhtew — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 23, 2025

St. Brown's score appeared to have shifted the momentum in favor of the Lions, as they quickly found the end zone again in the early goings of the fourth period via Jahmyr Gibbs' four-yard rush.

One of the more competitive players in the NFL, St. Brown has always played with his heart on his sleeve. He has been a key cog for the Lions' resurgence in recent years with his grit and moxie.

Before battling the Ravens, he had already collected 13 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns this season.

As of writing, Detroit is still ahead, 31-24.