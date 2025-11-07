FOX Sports has officially parted ways with former NFL quarterback and analyst Mark Sanchez, the network confirmed Friday. According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, FOX stated that Sanchez is no longer with the company and declined further comment.

The decision follows Sanchez’s arrest in Indianapolis in October after a physical altercation that left him hospitalized with stab wounds. On October 4, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a disturbance near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street involving two men. Police confirmed that one man, identified in reports as Sanchez, suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was later stabilized at a local hospital.

Days later, Sanchez was arrested and initially charged with three misdemeanor offenses. Prosecutors later added a felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was booked, released on bond, and is currently focused on his recovery.

FOX has confirmed that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network and they have no further comment. https://t.co/HYP4R5AN3Z pic.twitter.com/3vTP6i1Nsc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2025

Drew Brees joins FOX’s broadcast team as network parts ways with Mark Sanchez

Article Continues Below

FOX Sports previously released a statement following the incident, thanking medical personnel for their care and asking for privacy for Sanchez and his family. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time,” the network said in a statement shared on its public relations X account.

While FOX did not directly link Sanchez’s departure to the October altercation, the timing coincides with ongoing legal proceedings. Meirov reported Thursday that the network’s recent broadcast moves likely signaled the end of Sanchez’s role.

“FOX has signed Drew Brees to a multi-year deal as a full-time NFL game analyst, where he’ll partner with Adam Amin,” Meirov wrote, citing New York Post columnist Andrew Marchand. “FOX now has a lineup that includes Tom Brady, Greg Olsen, and Drew Brees. The move also likely signals the end for Mark Sanchez.”

Sanchez, 38, joined FOX Sports in 2021 after retiring from the NFL in 2019. He served as a color commentator alongside Kevin Kugler for three seasons. According to ESPN, Sanchez’s trial is set to begin December 11, though prosecutors expressed doubt following an October 22 hearing that it was a realistic trial date. Prosecutors have charged Sanchez with a felony count of battery involving serious bodily injury, along with three misdemeanor charges, including public intoxication. FOX’s current broadcast team now features Tom Brady, Greg Olsen, and Drew Brees as part of its core group of NFL analysts.