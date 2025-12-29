The New York Jets’ nightmare 2025 season hit a new low on Sunday, as they were dismantled 42-10 by the New England Patriots in their final home game of the year. What was already a difficult campaign turned humiliating by halftime, with New England racing out to a 35-3 lead and appearing to toy with a Jets team that looked overwhelmed, outmatched, and increasingly disengaged.

Following the embarrassing loss, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about his standing with Johnson and how the two have handled the team’s continued collapse. Glenn emphasized honesty and accountability in describing their relationship.

“I think Woody knows just as well as anyone, I’m not going to BS him about anything,” Glenn said, in a post game press conference. “I think that’s the good thing about our relationship: We’re all always going to be straightforward with each other. We gotta get better. I think, that’s obvious. What are those things we have to do to make sure we have to get better? And, Those are some things I’ll keep between us. We’ll put our heads together and try to figure out what steps we gotta take so we can accomplish that, I do know that there's belief in me… The one thing I think about on a daily basis is how we get over this hump so we can be a team that’s going to win continuously. That’s all I think about. I think he knows that too…I'm disappointed and I know he's disappointed.”

The optics of this only made matters worse. With 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Patriots sacked rookie signal-caller Brady Cook and then called a timeout, drawing visible laughter from the New England sideline.

For Jets owner Woody Johnson or any owner for that matter, the scene would be particularly painful, as Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, once viewed as a potential Jets target, seemed to be twisting the knife to aggravate the pain.

Drake Maye was pulled in the third quarter after throwing his fifth touchdown pass, capping six straight Patriots scoring drives, again putting on a solid show for his team.

While Glenn is not expected to be fired immediately, the results continue to erode confidence. Since a late-November win over Atlanta, the Jets have suffered four blowout losses, including an 0-5 mark against division rivals. Talent deficiencies are obvious, and recent practice-squad players filling major roles across the roster.

Still, with one game remaining and a critical offseason ahead, Glenn’s comments suggest internal conversations are already shifting toward long-term solutions.