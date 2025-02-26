The NFL offseason is only just getting underway, but the rumor mill is in full swing. That was seen very clearly when reports emerged suggesting that legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski was plotting a return to the NFL. On Wednesday morning, Gronkowski took a second to clear the air on these wild unretirement rumors.

Gronkowski initially retired from the NFL in 2019 only to come out of retirement to join his longtime quarterback and friend, Tom Brady, on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After two seasons there, Gronkowski retired for good in 2021, capping one of the most dominant careers for a tight end in NFL history.

And while he's still only 35 years old, Gronkowski vehemently denied the notion that he was planning on unretiring and returning to the NFL.

“Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football,” Gronkowski said, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Rob Gronkowski not coming out of retirement anytime soon

During his prime, Gronkowski was one of the top offensive playmakers in the NFL as he earned five Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro honors. Injuries played a part in his career coming to an end earlier than expected. But he has already unretired once, so the suggestion that he could come back for one more stint in the league wasn't totally far-fetched.

However, the man himself has shot these rumors down, saying that returning to the field is not a part of his future. Gronkowski will remain around the NFL as a part of FOX Sports football coverage for the 2025 season and beyond, but it looks like one unretirement is enough to hold over the four-time Super Bowl champion.