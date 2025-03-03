It’s time to play contract bingo with the Dallas Cowboys, including a space for Dak Prescott. Perhaps this will allow them to throw money at Micah Parsons. Meanwhile, legendary Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson announced his television retirement, according to a post on X by Andrew Marchand.

Fox’s Jimmy Johnson just announced his retirement on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd

Johnson said the decision didn’t come easy, according to a post on X by Awful Announcing.

“I’ve made an extremely difficult decision,” Johnson said. “I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, but I’ve decided to retire from Fox. I’m gonna miss it, I’m gonna miss all the guys but it has been a great run starting 31 years ago.”

Fox Sports’ Jimmy Johnson said he had fun

The 81-year-old Johnson said he enjoyed his time with the Fox Sports team. The Cowboys Ring of Honor member shared his feelings with Colin Cowherd.

“Probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my career, and that’s counting Super Bowls and National Championships, was at Fox Sports,” Johnson said. “I had an absolute ball with my friends on the set. Best friends I’ve ever had.”

Fox CEO Eric Shanks said the Cowboys' product turned into a a rock for Fox NFL Sunday, according to a post on X by Fox Sports via Sports Illustrated.

“Jimmy Johnson was there when Fox NFL Sunday came on-air for the first time 31 years ago,” Shanks said. “And since then has been a cherished member of our Fox Sports family, which makes today’s retirement news bittersweet. Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better.

“We're incredibly grateful for his contributions in making Fox NFL Sunday the top pregame show on TV. We shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — an occasion we will never forget. Coach will be sincerely missed. And we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can.”

Jimmy Johnson produced successful teams

Johnson had a relatively short NFL coaching career. He spent five seasons with the Cowboys, winning Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993. He resurfaced with the Miami Dolphins in 1996, posting a record of 36-28 over four seasons. His overall coaching record ended at 80-64.

In the playoffs, Johnson’s teams went 9-4 with a 7-1 mark with the Cowboys.

Also, Johnson posted a record of 52-9 during his time at the University of Miami. His teams produced a mark of 44-4 over his last four seasons there. At Oklahoma State, his teams totaled a 29-25-3 record.