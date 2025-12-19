Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had his team — and his fantasy football owners — absolutely hyped after he ripped off a huge play in the second quarter of Week 16's edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field in Seattle.

With the Seahawks on a 1st-and-10 at their 45 and trailing the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold handed the ball to Walker, who found a big hole on the visiting team's defense before turning on the boosters for a 55-yard rushing touchdown. By the time Walker got to the second level of the Rams' defense, there was nothing but vast space in front of him.

Watch Walker burn rubber for a huge touchdown here:

KENNETH WALKER EXPLODES FOR THE 55-YARD TD RUN 💨😤 pic.twitter.com/KWvxAEMdbp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Walker's touchdown gave Seattle's offense a big shot in the arm and put the Seahawks in front, 16-14, following Jason Myers' successful extra-point kick attempt.

It was also his fourth rushing touchdown by Walker in the 2025 NFL season and first since Week 11's game against, interestingly enough, the Rams, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The former Michigan State Spartans star running back entered Week 16 with 779 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 179 carries in the 2025 campaign.

This time, however, Walker and the Rams hope that his touchdown won't go for naught, as the Seahawks lost that first meeting with Los Angeles to the tune of a 21-19 score.

A win for the Seahawks this Thursday will get them the solo lead in the NFC West standings and place them atop the entire NFC with two more games left to play.