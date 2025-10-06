The Buffalo Bills looked to remain undefeated as they hosted the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

As it was “Sunday Night Football,” legendary commentator Mike Tirico was once again in the booth. In the third quarter, he added another glorious call to his illustrious career.

In fact, he may have outdone himself this time.

With a little over nine minutes left in the said period, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a ball to the crowd as their play was going nowhere. A fan, um, caught it and immediately, um, ran away with it.

Obviously, we're not as articulate as Tirico in describing what happened. Do yourself a favor and listen to it in all its improvised glory.

This Bills fan caught a pass from Josh Allen and LEFT the stadium 😂pic.twitter.com/iV2NPXjYNu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans tipped their hats to the 58-year-old Tirico for his latest genius. Also, extra brownie points for not making any overused reference to Forrest Gump.

“Mike did an awesome job with the play-by-play!” said @ScarletpainEra2.

“Mike Tirico is a national treasure,” added @JackWhoDat.

“So far, this has been the best part of the game,” wrote @Chalakee86.

“Literally the highlight of the game and possibly the best play-by-play of this NFL season,” echoed @olaffubny.

“This game before Mike Tirico gave a live play-by-play of a Bills fan leaving the stadium with a game ball: 0 touchdowns. This game after Tirico's incredible call: 3 touchdowns,” noted @TrainIsland.

Tirico had to keep things interesting after a largely uneventful first half. The Bills and the Patriots traded touchdowns in the third quarter to wake up the crowd.

As of writing, the game is tied, 20-20, in the fourth quarter.

Regardless of the result, Tirico deserves to run away with the game ball.