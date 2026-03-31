Finally, the upcoming Quarterback Season 3 is debuting on Netflix, but the release date announcement comes with a twist that will disappoint fans of the all-access show.

At the annual NFL meeting, via Ian Rapoport, the third season of Netflix's Quarterback is coming in July 2026, just months before the new season begins.

However, a specific release date was not named. So, fans will have to stay tuned in the coming months as more details, including a trailer, will be released.

Which NFL signal callers will be on Netflix's Quarterback Season 3?

It's also unknown which quarterbacks will be on the third season of Netflix's show. Previously, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes headlined the first season alongside Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

Mahomes was the perfect subject for the first season of the show. It chronicled his 2022 campaign, during which he won his second Super Bowl and was named NFL MVP for the second time. He passed for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2022.

Season 1 of the show was released on July 23, 2023. Two years later, the second season premiered on Netflix. It featured Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. Cousins returned to be a subject of the season as well.

During the two-year break between seasons, Netflix released Receiver, a similar series that focused on wideouts during the 2023 NFL season. Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and George Kittle were featured in the show.

Quarterback is one of Netflix's many behind-the-scenes sports series. They've done similar shows with the NBA (Starting 5) and WWE (Unreal).

In the case of WWE, Unreal has been somewhat controversial. Unlike other sports leagues, WWE is a scripted sport. While many fans know this, Unreal peels the curtain back even more. It shows the creative process of their storytelling.