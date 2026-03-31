With a star-studded WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend already scheduled, WWE has now announced the addition of another brand new show hosted by NFL great Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, a former WWE 24/7 Champion, is scheduled to host Gronk Beach late at night after WrestleMania Sunday. The event’s website describes Gronk Beach as “the ultimate nighttime beach party” and a “high-energy music festival.” It also advertised appearances by Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, and several other surprise guests.

Gronk Beach will take place at the Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 19, 2026. It will start at 10:30 p.m. and run late into the night. The night before, WWE is already scheduled to host WrestleMania After Dark, Kill Tony: WrestleMania. It will take place on Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026, after night one of WWE WrestleMania 42. The event will also air on Netflix on Monday, Apr. 20.

Know more about Rob Gronkowski's connection with WWE

A lifelong pro-wrestling fan, Gronkowski made a cameo appearance during the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Shortly after, he hosted WWE WrestleMania 36, which aired on Apr. 4–5, 2022. He also won the WWE 24/7 Championship on the second night of the event.

After holding the title and becoming the longest-reigning champion of the title in a single run, he eventually lost it to R-Truth on Jun. 1, 2020. Later that year, he also won a Slammy Award as Celebrity of the Year in WWE. “Gronk” recently found himself a part of the Tom Brady-Logan Paul rivalry, where he took sides with Brady and even launched a verbal attack on Paul.