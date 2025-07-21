In a major development within the NFL Players Association, former NFLPA President and Chief Strategy Officer JC Tretter has resigned from his position and withdrawn from consideration for interim executive director following Lloyd Howell’s NFLPA resignation.

The 34-year-old Tretter, who served as NFLPA president from 2020 to 2024 and assumed the role of chief strategy officer in October 2024, announced his decision amid mounting controversy and internal backlash within the union.

“Over the last couple days, it has gotten very, very hard for my family. And that's something I can't deal with,” Tretter told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. “So, the short bullet points are: I have no interest in being [executive director]. I have no interest in being considered; I've let the executive committee know that. I'm also going to leave the NFLPA in the coming days because I don't have anything left to give the organization.

“I want to get my story out there, and I don't want it to look like this was sour grapes or I didn't get the job and I wanted the job. All I want to do is tell my story and then go be with my family.”

Tretter’s departure comes just days after Howell stepped down due to multiple scandals, including expensed visits to strip clubs and his role in suppressing findings from a 2022 collusion grievance. That grievance, exposed in a 61-page document obtained by journalist Pablo Torre, alleged that NFL owners colluded to avoid offering fully guaranteed contracts.

The document included text messages between Chargers owner Dean Spanos and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill criticizing the Browns’ guaranteed deal with Deshaun Watson. But despite the gravity of the findings, the NFLPA, under Howell’s leadership, agreed to keep the ruling confidential, allegedly to protect Tretter, whose own text messages criticizing Russell Wilson for not securing a guaranteed deal were included.

Tretter vehemently denied involvement in the confidentiality agreement and disavowed any connection to the decision to bury the collusion ruling.

Tretter was also implicated in a separate grievance, filed by the NFL over a 2023 podcast in which he appeared to suggest that running backs should fake injuries to gain contract leverage. The grievance was ruled in favor of the league by arbitrator Sidney Moreland, who was later dismissed by the NFLPA. Tretter labeled his comment as a dumb tongue-in-cheek remark.

Internally, Tretter faced growing criticism from former players, including ex-NFLPA executive committee member Ben Watson and former linebacker Will Compton. Both questioned his leadership, particularly for overseeing the hiring of Howell and a secretive executive director selection process that sidelined David White, who had earned a 10–1 vote from the executive committee. Despite supporting White, Tretter and the committee did not disclose the vote to the board, which ultimately chose Howell.

With both Howell and Tretter out, the NFLPA is now expected to meet to discuss the appointment of an interim executive director. Among the leading candidates are chief player officer Don Davis, associate general counsel Ned Ehrlich, and executive director of the NFLPA trust Zamir Cobb. The full-time executive director selection process remains under discussion.

The NFLPA’s current collective bargaining agreement with the NFL runs through March 2031.