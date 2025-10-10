Odell Beckham Jr. is putting any cheating speculations to rest.

Beckham Jr. was just suspended for six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancement drug policy during last season. The Super Bowl champion is speaking out, denying that he ever used any performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

“It is a serious thing when you get charged and someone says, ‘You failed for PEDs.' I don't take those words lightly,” Beckham Jr. said on The Pivot podcast. “But it bothers me because knowing deep down inside I never failed — I mean, I've never cheated.”

“I've never ran from no test,” he said, adding, “Never failed a test, not once in my life.”

By accepting the NFL's suspension, Beckham Jr. is not allowed to play until week 12 of this season. He is currently a free agent.

As far as ever taking performance-enhancing drugs, he denied those claims even when they could have helped him recover from serious injuries he sustained while playing in the NFL.

“I've never done something. I'm like, bro, I came back from ACL, shattered ankle, ACL again,” he said.

He last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and appeared in nine games before being released in December.

Beckham Jr. does have a regret with the situation though, and that's with taking the punishment sooner.

“In hindsight, I should have just taken [the suspension in 2024],” he said. “Had the six games, got punished then, let it blow over.”

Since not being signed to a team, Beckham Jr. has publicly denied that he has any intention in retiring. In August, he reacted to retirement rumors that went viral on X.

“No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off. That will get no response,” he said on X at the time. “I promise u the day I'm done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u. Thanks.”

In addition to playing for the Dolphins, he has also been on the New York Giants (2014–2018), Cleveland Browns (2019–2021), the Los Angeles Rams (2021), and the Baltimore Ravens (2023).