Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t hold back after seeing New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers carted off the field Sunday with a knee injury. The veteran receiver, who knows the pain of MetLife Stadium’s turf all too well, took to social media to plead with the league once again.

“Dear @NFL… GET RID OF THE TURF,” Beckham wrote on X, adding that his message came “with the utmost love and respect.”

He called the artificial surface “DeathLife,” highlighting how it continues to claim players’ seasons, and in many cases, alter careers.

Beckham’s frustration was understandable. Nabers, the sixth overall pick in 2024, had been emerging as the Giants’ offensive centerpiece before suffering what team officials fear is a torn ACL.

The eerie parallels between Nabers’ injury and Beckham’s own 2017 ACL tear at MetLife were not lost on anyone. Both players, LSU alumni and former Giants stars, went down against the Chargers, both felled by non-contact injuries on the same field.

Beckham’s message carried a mix of empathy and urgency.

“My heart hurts for ya 1!!!!” he posted, sending encouragement to Nabers as the league braces for another debate over turf safety. Players and coaches have repeatedly urged the NFL to transition to natural grass or develop safer synthetic alternatives, but change has been slow.

While his comments drew attention online, Beckham also made headlines for another reason. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the free-agent wide receiver told The Pivot Podcast that he is accepting a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy last season.

“Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. told The Pivot Podcast that he is accepting a six-game suspension for a PED violation last season,” Schefter wrote on X. “The suspension will appear on today’s NFL wire.”

The timing of Beckham’s admission, as he remains unsigned, suggests a desire to clear his record before joining a new team. Multiple reports indicate that several playoff contenders have kept tabs on him, though this suspension likely pushes back any potential signing until later in the season.

Still, Beckham’s career resilience has been undeniable. Despite injuries and controversies, he continues to command respect around the league. His renewed activism around player safety and transparency about his suspension reflects a veteran who’s learned to embrace accountability and advocacy in equal measure.