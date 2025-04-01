The NFL is looking at possible changes to several league rules this offseason. One rule is getting an official change. The league is replacing the method for measuring first downs in the NFL. Pro football will switch from chain gangs to camera-based technology in 2025, per ESPN.

The traditional crew that has been on the field for measurements will still be on the sidelines. The crew will serve in a secondary capacity, available to work if needed.

League meetings are ongoing April 1, as the NFL leadership meets with team officials and owners. The NFL is considering several other new policies. One particular policy is getting shelved, as NFL officials decided not to make any changes to the “tush push” rule.

Here are some of the NFL rule changes for 2025

The NFL is going to change where the ball is placed during touchbacks. Under new guidelines, the ball will be placed on the 35-yard line. This is to discourage teams from kicking into the end zone, and to promote kick returns.

One of the advocates for this change is Denver Broncos special teams coach Darren Rizzi. Rizzi said the kick return is becoming a safer sequence for players, with fewer head injuries being reported.

“The space and the speed of the play were much more down from what we're all used to,” Rizzi said, per ESPN. “And so the play was a tremendous success, and that's why we felt the time was now to move the touchback back to the 35 to go back to the original formation that we had proposed.”

Another change coming to the league involves overtime periods in regular season games. Under a new rule both teams will now be able to get the ball in overtime of regular-season games, per FOX Sports. That is unless the defensive team scores on the opening possession.

There are several other changes, including allowing referees to have expanded use of video assist on replays. The on-site replay official can now reverse flags that are thrown for hits to defenseless players. There are other penalties that can be reversed, including face mask, horse collar and running into or roughing the kicker. A flag called for tripping can also be negated.

There are limits to that power. An NFL official can not use video assist to call a penalty if it wasn't thrown on the field before.

NFL fans hope these changes make the game more enjoyable to watch.