The Jacksonville Jaguars have an early 10-3 lead over the Carolina Panthers in the season opener on Sunday. However, the contest was forced to be halted due to weather concerns.

Reports indicate that the Panthers-Jaguars game is officially in a delay with lightning strikes seen around EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The game is stopped with 8:32 remaining in the second quarter, and the Jaguars will have possession of the ball once the game resumes. As of now, it is not known how long the lightning delay will be in effect.

“Game alert: Panthers-Jaguars delayed due to inclement weather Sunday.”

Coaches and players for both teams went back to their respective locker rooms while they wait for the weather to clear up. Fans in attendance were informed to leave the stands and seek cover, with most of them going underneath the stadium where the concessions are located.

It has not rained in Jacksonville, however, with some fans remaining in the stands, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. Fowler claims the lightning doesn't appear to be going away soon despite the delay already being active for 20 minutes as of his posting.

“People in Florida do not care about warnings to ‘move from open areas.' Panthers-Jaguars has been delayed 20 minutes so far in Jacksonville; it still has yet to rain. But radar doesn’t look good.”

Before the lightning delay, the Jaguars appeared to have the edge over the Panthers. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already recorded 84 passing yards and a touchdown throw to tight end Hunter Long. Meanwhile, Carolina hasn't been able to get anything going on offense so far. Bryce Young has mustered only 16 passing yards and has thrown one interception early on in the contest.

More updates regarding the lightning delay will be revealed in due time. Until then, both teams and the fans attending the game will have to continue waiting until the weather clears up.