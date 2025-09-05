With the 2025-26 season officially underway after Thursday night's contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, some teams around the league are making last-minute roster adjustments. One of those clubs is the Atlanta Falcons, as the front office signed a player off of the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

Reports indicate that the Falcons are signing defensive lineman Sam Roberts, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The 27-year-old defensive tackle will be given a spot on the active roster.

“The Falcons are signing DL Sam Roberts to their active roster off the Panthers’ practice squad, source says.”

Roberts is entering the fourth year of his career. He spent his first two seasons in the league with the New England Patriots before playing with the Panthers last season. Through his three seasons in the league, Sam Roberts has only played in 15 total games, making sporadic appearances and starting in one game. He's totaled eight combined tackles (three solo) so far in his career.

The Falcons seemingly signed Roberts off of the Panthers' practice squad to add some depth to the interior defensive line. It's unclear how much playing time Roberts will receive this year, as Atlanta has several defensive tackles on the roster. David Onyemata and Brandon Dorlus lead the way, while Zach Harrison and Ruke Orhohoro are listed as the immediate backups.

Roberts may have a chance to play against his former team, though, as the Falcons take on the Panthers in Week 3. It's possible Atlanta signed the veteran defensive lineman to gather intel about Carolina, as that is a common practice in the NFL.

Until then, the Falcons will kick off the regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's an opportunity for Atlanta to get an early edge over a divisional rival, who is believed to be the favorite in the NFC South.