Teams around the league are finalizing their rosters after making cuts on Monday and Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers let go of one of their defensive tackles ahead of the start of the season. However, he was almost immediately picked up by the Tennessee Titans.

Reports indicate that the Titans plan to sign defensive tackle Shy Tuttle to a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's a move that gives Tennessee some even more depth in the interior defensive line behind Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat.

“Former Panthers defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, released today, intends to sign a one-year deal with the Titans, per Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln.”

Tuttle, who is 29 years old, is an experienced defensive tackle who should bring value to the Titans' defense. He's entering the seventh year of his career, and he has served as a starter in the previous four seasons. Tuttle ended the 2024-25 campaign with 46 combined tackles (22 solo), two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

The Panthers' cutting of Shy Tuttle comes as a surprise, considering how consistent he has been for the franchise. However, that decision ultimately pans out for the Titans. The interior defensive line now has a legitimate backup option to rotate into games whenever Simmons, Sweat, or even Sebastian Joseph-Day needs a break. It never hurts to have depth, and Tennessee gets just that by signing Tuttle.

We'll see the Titans in action in Week 1 when the team takes on the Denver Broncos in what will be an incredibly tough matchup. The Broncos have arguably the best defense in the league, and many believe Denver is a playoff-caliber team that could threaten the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Regardless, it will be a nice test for the Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the beginning of the season.