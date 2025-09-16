On Monday, NFL legend Tom Brady announced he was competing in a Flag Football tournament in Saudi Arabia next March. Furthermore, he will be playing alongside other NFL greats, including Saquon Barkley, CeeCee Lamb, and former teammate Rob Gronkowski, to name a few.

Afterward, Brady took to social media to psyche fans up following his announcement along with his friend, Saudi Arabian sports promoter Turki Alalshikh, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Hi Tom Brady here, I'm very excited to unretire and come back and play in another incredible Flag Football game in Riyadh, March 21st, 2026, for Riyadh season,” he said. “I'm here with my partner and friend, his excellency.”

Alalshikh replied, “We are very happy to have you in Riyadh.” “I'm ready for this,” Brady said. “Let's go!”.

Tom Brady is returning to the football field !! #RiyadhFlagFootball pic.twitter.com/Atr1KBdVBV — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 15, 2025

In Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh season takes place from October to March, offering a series of sports and entertainment opportunities. Among them will be the Flag Football game that is being called the Fantatics Flag Football Classic.

Beyond Brady and other NFL players, the game will be broadcast on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, comedian Kevin Hart will be the host. Furthermore, NFL coaches Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan will be at the helm of five teams.

Article Continues Below

All this comes a few years before Flag Football makes its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Plus, there is speculation that NFL players are looking to compete in the Olympics for the first time.

The business of the NFL in Saudi Arabia

This event marks the first significant investment the NFL is making in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. All this is being constructed with the aim of the NFL expanding the game into a new global market.

Thus, looking to create additional media and commercial opportunities with an emphasis on star power. Furthermore, the Saudi Public Investment Fund has made a significant investment in the sports merchandise company Fanatics.

According to NFL executive Peter O'Reilly, this could open the doors for regular-season games to be held in the Kingdom, much like they were recently in Brazil between the Kansas City Chiefs and the L.A. Chargers.