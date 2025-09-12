Not many in the football community expected the Los Angeles Chargers to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 battle in Brazil last Friday night. Fast forward one week, and the Chiefs are prepping for their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. As for the Chargers, they will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Chiefs' defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talked about the game last Friday night and how the Chargers game planned against his defense.

#Chiefs DC talks about why they had a hard time getting pressure on the Chargers. He told @SorenPetro, “We all felt like they would try to establish the run first. To their credit they shifted gears right from the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/X2HkXADLHo — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Spags isn't wrong. The Bolts went into the season saying that they were going to be a run-heavy program. They said the same thing last season when they had J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards at running back. Now with a much more improved running back room with Najee Harris and rookie first-rounder Omarion Hampton, the Bolts want to make it clear that they will establish a solid running game.

Article Continues Below

Against the Chiefs, however, the Chargers switched up from the get-go. Justin Herbert completed passes all night long and threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in almost a perfect night for the star quarterback. Nobody on the Chiefs saw that coming, not because of Herbert's abilities, but because of the Greg Roman offense we are used to seeing.

“Maybe it threw us off a little bit, but that is football,” Spags continued. “We did talk about the first quarter of the season and adjusting in-game; maybe we could have adjusted a little quicker. There wasn't enough good plays.”

The Chiefs could start the season 0-2 and put their AFC West reign in jeopardy if they don't bounce back with a win against the Eagles.