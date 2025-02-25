Two months ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, NFL front offices still cannot compile a consensus view of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. As the two general managers with the first two picks, Tennessee Titans' Mike Borgonzi and Cleveland Browns' Andrew Berry gave conflicting opinions of Hunter at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Borgonzi, who holds the No. 1 overall pick, said he views Hunter as a “cornerback first.” However, Berry contradicted that claim, saying his team sees the 21-year-old as primarily a wide receiver, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Upon his declaration for the draft, Hunter initially said he desired to play both ways in the NFL as he did at Colorado. However, he entered the NFL Combine as a cornerback. He still maintains his desire to play both positions in whichever capacity is given to him.

While both the Titans and Browns could select Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, both are also closely examining the available quarterbacks. With scouts and executives split on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, both signal-callers could hear their names called as the top two picks of the night.

Neither one of Hunter, Ward, Sanders or anybody else has been able to firmly separate themselves as the clear-cut top prospect of the draft. As such, early mock drafts continue to be all over the place, with no prediction becoming a consensus.

Travis Hunter's two-way collegiate success

Hunter's ridiculously high snap count and effectiveness in both roles played a key role in his Heisman campaign. He also won the 2024 Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football, and the 2024 Chuck Bendarik Award, given to the nation's best defensive player.

The only major award Hunter did not win was the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back. Hunter was not even a finalist for the award, an exclusion Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, a former winner of the award, called “idiotic.”

While each of Hunter's awards were hotly disputed, his numbers strongly back them up. He hauled in 1,258 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns as a junior, with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups on the other end.

On a Colorado team filled with talent at both receiver and cornerback, Hunter was the Buffaloes' top option at both positions. Hunter was Sanders' leading target on the year, over LaJohntay Webster, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard. He also anchored the secondary that includes NFL-level talents Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Shilo Sanders, DJ McKinney and Carter Soutmire.