If you like noncompetitive blowouts interrupted by copious penalties, the Denver Broncos matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals was must-watch TV. The Broncos steamrolled the Bengals 28-3 on Monday Night Football. But while Denver fans were happy to see their team improve to 2-2 on the season, not everyone enjoyed the flag-filled beatdown.

Troy Aikman was in the booth for the late MNF game. And he wasn’t thrilled with the contest he was calling. “The product is just not very good. It’s ridiculous,” Aikman complained of the Week 4 matchup, per Ari Meirov.

The refs took center stage in the Bengals/Broncos clash. A total of 18 penalties were called in the lopsided affair. Cincinnati drew 11 flags for 65 yards while Denver was penalized seven times for 72 yards. Although Aikman would have been equally disgusted by the other MNF matchup, as the Jets and Dolphins totaled 19 penalties for 141 yards.

Bengals lose MNF flag-fest 28-3

While unpleasant to watch, the penalties in Denver merely delayed the drubbing the Bengals endured Monday night. Cincinnati was out-gained 512 to 159 total yards. The Broncos racked up 29 first downs en route to 28 points. Meanwhile, the Joe Burrow-less Bengals mustered just nine first downs in the contest.

Cincy started strong, marching all the way down to Denver’s 8-yard-line on a 12-play, 62-yard opening drive. However, the Bengals stalled out in the red zone and were forced to kick a 26-yard field goal, taking an early 3-0 lead. Those would be the last points Cincinnati scored on Monday.

After the promising opening drive, the Bengals would go on to punt eight times in their next nine possessions. The one time the team avoided a punt was on a kneel down at the end of the first half. Following the 12-play, 62-yard field goal drive that began the game, Cincinnati never made it back into Broncos territory.

Fans were, predictably, not pleased with Jake Browning. The backup quarterback was pressed into action when Cincinnati lost Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury in Week 2. Browning had previously played well in Burrow’s absence. But his two starts in 2025 have resulted in blowout losses as the third-year QB has yet to surpass 150 passing yards in a game.

Bo Nix had his best showing of the season Monday night. The Broncos' signal-caller threw for 326 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also added seven yards and a score on the ground.