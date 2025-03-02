Quite a few players have emerged as trade targets early on in the 2025 NFL offseason, with easily the biggest of the bunch being Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. The superstar pass rusher requested a trade back in February, and while the Browns have shown no interest in dealing him, the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills have quickly emerged as potential landing spots for him.

Garrett is arguably the most disruptive defender in the NFL currently. He's been selected to five straight Pro Bowls, while also being a first-team All-Pro in four of those five campaigns, and in 2023, he was the Defensive Player of the Year. If Cleveland changes their stance on potentially trading Garrett, reports indicate that the Eagles and Bills will be “aggressive” in their pursuit of him.

“If the Browns do ever get serious about trading Garrett, I'd expect Buffalo and Philadelphia to be two of the most aggressive pursuers,” Dan Graziano of ESPN reported.

Eagles, Bills emerge as early Myles Garrett suitors

Both the Eagles and Bills could certainly use Garrett on their defensive line. Even though Philadelphia just won Super Bowl 59, their defensive line could see some serious turnover, as Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are both free agents, and Brandon Graham could end up retiring. Buffalo, meanwhile, lacks a superstar pass rusher on their defensive line, as they finished the season with only 37 sacks as a unit in 2024.

The issue for both squads as of right now, though, is that the Browns front office has shown no desire to trade Garrett. Cleveland seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place, as Garrett has shown no intention of signing a new contract with his longtime team. Something's got to give, and if the Browns can't make things work with their superstar defensive lineman, the Eagles and Bills will be anxiously lurking on the trade market.