The Miami Dolphins are undergoing a lot of change, heading into the 2026 NFL season. Miami has a new head coach, in Jeff Hafley. There's also a lot of speculation about the team's quarterback situation, heading into next season.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says on the Rich Eisen Show that there's something weird though in the mix for the Dolphins, when it comes to their quarterback room.

“They just need to start new, and my guess is with a new quarterback. The only thing that's weird for me here is that Quinn Ewers may be good. What we saw last year was pretty promising,” Rapoport said on the show. “I'm really curious what the internal evaluation of him is going to be.”

💻 @RapSheet #PhinsUp released several high-profile players over the weekend — is Tua next? What is their plan this offseason?#NFL pic.twitter.com/0skNnJsd92 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 17, 2026

Rapoport said the Dolphins are likely going to sign a veteran quarterback this offseason. Malik Willis is a name being mentioned as a possible addition. There is also plenty of talk that starter Tua Tagovailoa could be leaving town soon in a trade.

The Dolphins also released wide receiver Tyreek Hill as part of their rebuild.

Dolphins hope to return to the NFL Playoffs in 2026

Miami must figure out the quarterback situation, to have success under Hafley. Tagovailoa, who has been bothered by injuries, has openly stated that he wouldn't mind a fresh start.

Ewers was used in reserve during the 2025 NFL season. In his rookie season, the former Texas football quarterback threw for 622 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also had three interceptions for Miami.

The Dolphins are clearly trying to rebuild following a disappointing 2025 campaign. Miami finished the year with a 7-10 record. Mike McDaniel then got fired as head coach.

“Miami is getting a head start on a major rebuild by making a series of cuts a week ahead of the NFL combine. (Tyreek) Hill was one of four Dolphins players released Monday, saving the team nearly $70 million in cap space,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Time will tell if the Dolphins decide to move Tagovailoa this offseason.