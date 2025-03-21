The NFL Draft is right around the corner and quarterbacks are the talking point, per usual. Cam Ward is likely to go number one to the Tennessee Titans but after that, anything can happen. If the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants pass on a quarterback at two and three respectively, things may get wild. ESPN experts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yates think the Rams, Saints, and Seahawks could surprise people in rounds one or two.

“The Sam Darnold redemption story is great,” Miller wrote on the Seahawks drafting a QB. “But there's a chance he doesn't maintain the level of success he had in 2024 now that he doesn't have Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell calling the plays and a great receiver duo supporting him. And given the short term of his contract (three years) and large payout in Year 1, the Seahawks could still look to add at the position.”

Miller cites the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr after signing Kirk Cousins as a reason the Seahawks might do this. Without that pick, Atlanta would be in a much worse spot.

The Saints have already restructured the contract of Derek Carr, which keeps him with the team through this season,” Reid wrote. “They also drafted Spencer Rattler in the fifth round last year. But neither move should stop them from putting more resources into the position if the opportunity presents itself.”

“On one hand, Matthew Stafford is still playing at a very high level at 37, and the Rams don't currently have a second-round pick,” Yates said. “On the other, Stafford's relationship with the organization is year-to-year at this point after his contract restructure, and it would be logical for Los Angeles to at least consider a quarterback somewhere on Day 2.”

The NFL Draft could see quarterbacks rise

Experts saw Bo Nix as a second-round quarterback last year. Reports since the draft indicate that if the Broncos had not drafted him at 12, he would have fallen to the second round. All it takes is one team to fall in love with a quarterback and the NFL Draft board will change.

Experts are split on Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders. Some seem convinced he will go to the Browns at number 2. Others could see him falling out of the first round. The NFL Draft will be defined by quarterbacks. The Saints, Seahawks, and Rams could change their franchise by drafting Sanders or Jaxson Dart.