As the Miami Dolphins (1-5) prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (1-5), questions surrounding the team’s chemistry and leadership continue to grow. According to NFL Network insider Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are struggling with internal cohesion and accountability, further complicating an already disappointing start to the 2025 NFL season.

On the latest episode of The Schultz Report, Schultz detailed concerns shared by players and league insiders about the team’s morale and structure under head coach Mike McDaniel.

“It’s not just the fact that the Dolphins are 1-5. That’s disappointing in itself, but it’s the leadership or lack thereof,” Schultz said. “There have been a lot of examples of players telling me off the record that they do not feel the organization or the locker room is together and McDaniel by all intents and purposes a very good play caller has not been able to keep this building in check. So despite the fact they’re 1-5, questions swirling around their leadership it is my understanding that owner Stephen Ross is not looking to make a move anytime soon. Which means the Dolphins are stuck with Mike McDaniel.”

The #Dolphins are 1-5, and from what I’ve heard over the past few months, there’s a lack of camaraderie and togetherness — the kind a football team is supposed to have. pic.twitter.com/5ojgtOGHBE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 16, 2025

Dolphins’ leadership questions grow as locker room tension and inconsistency persist

The comments come amid a turbulent stretch for Miami, which has dropped five of its first six games, including consecutive losses to the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins’ inability to execute in close games has exposed ongoing issues with consistency and discipline, both of which have become focal points for criticism within the organization.

McDaniel, now in his fourth season as head coach, entered the year under high expectations following an offseason focused on player development and stability around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. However, mounting reports of internal disunity and frustration have raised doubts about whether the team can regain momentum before the midpoint of the season.

Recent weeks have also seen increased scrutiny of leadership roles within the locker room. Tagovailoa drew headlines after publicly criticizing teammates for showing up late to player-only meetings, a move that some around the league viewed as a sign of internal tension. Multiple reports have since suggested that veteran players and coaches are struggling to align on accountability and communication standards.

Mike McDaniel’s future remains secure as Dolphins look to regroup against Browns

The Dolphins’ struggles have reignited discussion about McDaniel’s management style and ability to maintain authority within a locker room filled with strong personalities. While widely respected for his offensive creativity, McDaniel has faced challenges in translating his schematic success into consistent team performance.

Despite the growing criticism, Schultz indicated that owner Stephen Ross does not plan to make a coaching change during the season. The franchise appears intent on allowing McDaniel to address the issues internally, with hopes of salvaging competitiveness in the second half of the year.

The Dolphins will aim to redirect their focus when they visit the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the matchup with identical 1-5 records and in need of a win to revive their seasons.

As questions of leadership and cohesion continue to surround the organization, Miami’s performance in Cleveland could serve as a key indicator of whether the team still believes in McDaniel’s vision moving forward.