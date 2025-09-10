The Miami Dolphins started the 2025 NFL season already trapped in a nightmare. Miami suffered an embarrassing 33-8 loss against Indianapolis in Week 1 that has many Dolphins fans worried. There is even growing speculation from national media outlets that the Dolphins could fire head coach Mike McDaniel if the season does not improve.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano dug into the situation on Wednesday.

Fowler declared that the panic button in Miami “hasn't been pressed yet” but noted several reasons why that could change quickly.

One area of concern is the talent on Miami's roster.

“There are concerns about the roster's overall talent,” Fowler said. “The Dolphins moved on from several key players perceived as bad fits, which can improve a locker room. But they relinquished proven talent and replaced it with more cost-effective options that do not appear as capable in some cases.”

Fowler also noted that there are questions around player leadership with the Dolphins.

QB Tua Tagovailoa is more of a “lead by example” guy. Meanwhile, veteran receiver Tyreek Hill is not pleased with his situation. There doesn't seem to be anyone leading the troops in the locker room.

There may be leaders in place on the roster, but it is not readily apparent to everyone outside the team facility.

Can the Dolphins change their fortunes by getting a win in Week 2?

NFL teams often don't have must-win games in Week 2. But that feels appropriate for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins will host the Patriots on Sunday. Miami is desperate to get back on track, and they'll have to do that against a division rival.

ESPN's Dan Graziano believes it truly is a must-win game for Miami.

“I'm not sure there's a team that needs a Week 2 win more than Miami,” Graziano declared.

He believes that the stakes could not be higher for the Dolphins. Especially considering how bad they looked in Week 1.

“If Week 1 was a true representation of how Miami's season will go, things could get really ugly quickly,” Graziano concluded. “And that could mean big changes.”

Win or lose, this looks to be a hugely important game for the future of the Dolphins organization.

Dolphins vs. Patriots kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.