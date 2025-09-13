There has been a lot of chatter about a potential Tyreek Hill trade, but the Miami Dolphins are reportedly not close to doing that.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly Twitter, today that despite the rumors, Hill is staying put in Miami for now.

“To date, the Dolphins haven’t received any calls from other teams interested in WR Tyreek Hill and they currently have no plans to trade him, per sources,” Schefter wrote.

Hill, a six-time All-Pro wide receiver, is dealing with issues both on and off the field at the moment. While he has had various legal problems throughout his college and pro career, Hill was most recently accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife.

Keeta Vaccaro filed a lawsuit earlier this week, alleging Hill abused her on eight different instances during their less than 18-month marriage. Hill has denied each of the allegations.

On the field, for the first time since entering the NFL in 2016, Hill has hit a rough patch.

Following his 1,800-yard, 13-touchdown season in 2023, Hill failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark and scored only 6 touchdowns in 2024, which were the respective lowest marks for Hill since 2019 and his rookie season. Additionally, Hill has not recorded a 30-yard reception in more than a year, to which Hill recently told a media member who asked him about it, “You trying to piss me off today.”

In the Dolphins' season-opening 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Hill tallied four catches for 40 yards, 21 of which came on one play. Following the game, Miami conducted a players-only meeting. Hill said after the meeting that “the biggest thing is accountability.”

The Dolphins missed the playoffs last season with an 8-9 record, a year after an 11-6 campaign that ended with three consecutive losses, including a 26-7 Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami plays its first home game and first AFC East game of the year tomorrow vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday.