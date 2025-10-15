There are not many quarterbacks in the NFL right now playing as well as New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is playing. The second-year man is already on pace to have a much stronger season than his rookie year. Bringing in the newly added head coach, Mike Vrabel, was the perfect decision for this franchise.

The Pats are coming off a close win over the New Orleans Saints in a game they needed to win. The Patriots now sit atop the AFC East division with a 4-2 record, and their win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the biggest since the Tom Brady era. The Patriots now aim for their 4th straight win and their third straight road win against the Tennessee Titans.

Against the Saints, his teammates were in awe of what he was doing on the field.

“That boy Drake in flow state… He is hooping… He has ultra instinct going full blast right now.”

Those statements came from different teammates on the sidelines, shown in the video.

Maye really is flowing out there. He has 10 touchdown passes on the season, which is already five short of his rookie season. He will demolish that total. He's only 750-ish yards away from his passing-yard total as well. Maye is completing 73% of his passes and has a passer rating of 112.5. If he continues to keep the turnovers and mistakes at a minimum, then he will keep his name in the conversation with the best QBs in the league.

This next game against the Titans will be another showcase for him to shine. The Titans are struggling and are now looking to Mike McCoy as the interim head coach to replace Brian Callahan. The Patriots have a good chance to do serious damage and win this game comfortably. This will be a Mike Vrabel revenge game.