The Tennessee Titans stumbled out of the gate, losing their first four games in 2025. After Sunday’s disheartening defeat, Tennessee made a change. The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan following a 1-5 start.

Tennessee will turn to Mike McCoy as its interim head coach following Callahan’s departure, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. McCoy had been the team’s senior offensive assistant before the promotion. The Titans are hoping the veteran coach can get more out of first-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Tennessee selected Ward first overall in the 2025 draft. But the rookie passer has struggled as the team’s starting QB. The Titans have the league’s worst offense through six games this season, averaging 232.3 yards per contest.

Titans turn to Mike McCoy to fix struggling offense

Last year the Titans had the 26th-ranked overall offense in Callahan’s head coaching debut. The team averaged 304.2 total yards per game and finished tied for the worst record in football (3-14).

The Titans' struggles continued in 2025. Ward has been sacked an NFL-high 25 times. He was taken down six more times in Week 6, losing 62 yards in a 20-10 loss to the Raiders.

Tennessee got its first win of the season with Week 5’s comeback against the Arizona Cardinals. However, any optimism created by the victory was quickly erased by Sunday’s defeat. And the loss looked even worse when players criticized Callahan’s practices leading up to the Raiders game.

The Titans made the coaching change shortly after Ward and Jeffery Simmons publicly complained about the team’s practices, suggesting a lack of effort led to the Week 6 loss. Callahan went 4-19 in 23 games at the helm in Tennessee.

Now McCoy will attempt to stabilize the Titans. While he’s not considered the top head coach replacement candidate for Tennessee, McCoy is certainly experienced. He spent four seasons as the then-San Diego Chargers HC, leading the team to a playoff appearance in 2013.

McCoy has been an NFL coach for 25 years. Prior to working as the Titans’ senior offensive assistant, he was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach.