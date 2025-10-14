The Tennessee Titans are a team that is struggling. Tennessee recently announced they are moving on from head coach Brian Callahan, following a 1-5 start to the year. It has been reported that Titans players were pointing some fingers at each other at team practices as well.

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons spoke to reporters about what he saw as a lack of effort in Titans practice, ahead of the team's latest loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“In this league, you have to learn how to be able to stack wins and carry that momentum over,” Simmons told reporters, per The Athletic. “It started at practice. Just being honest, this was probably one of our worst weeks of practice. We came out flat Thursday. Sometimes things carry over.”

Simmons reportedly called out one of his teammates at practice. He specifically pointed out the effort he saw from Titans offensive lineman JC Latham.

“I’ve watched you for the last 10 plays, and this ain’t it,” Simmons told Latham, the outlet reported. “We need more from you.”

The Titans currently have Mike McCoy serving as interim coach.

Titans hope to turn around a frustrating season

Tennessee posted loss after loss with Callahan at the helm. While the coach was able to pick up one win in 2025, the Titans didn't seem to be headed in the right direction.

“We just felt like this was the right time to make a change,” Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said about the coaching change on Monday, per ESPN. “We were looking for growth in this football team, and that's what this is about right now. We're not seeing enough growth from this football team.”

Time will tell if having McCoy at the helm will help the struggling Titans. Tennessee is led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who was the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This season, Ward has posted 1,101 passing yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Titans play the New England Patriots on Monday.