The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need a plan at starting quarterback. One NFL analyst is offering them a possible solution. The Bleacher Report's Moe Moton says the Steelers should make a trade with the Tennessee Titans for Will Levis.

“Regardless of Aaron Rodgers' decision to play for the Steelers or retire, Pittsburgh should offer a fourth-round pick for Levis. Rodgers will turn 42 in December,” Moton wrote. “At this point, he's a year-to-year player. Levis has two years left on his rookie deal.”

Moton believes that Levis can offer the Steelers a more long-term solution to their quarterback problem.

“If the Steelers finish the 2025 season with a mediocre record and Rodgers only sticks around for one year, they would at least have an experienced young starter in Levis, whom they can develop for the long term,” he added. “In seven seasons, Mason Rudolph has been a game manager. At 25, Levis, with his big arm and mobility, has far more upside.”

The Steelers lost both of their quarterbacks following the 2024 season. Justin Fields went to the New York Jets, while Russell Wilson agreed to terms with the New York Giants.

As Moton mentioned, Aaron Rodgers is still in play for the Steelers. Rodgers has turned down any chance of signing with the New Orleans Saints, and very few other teams remain searching for a starting quarterback right now. Rodgers has been talking with Pittsburgh for months.

Levis finished the 2024 season for the Titans throwing for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tennessee drafted Cam Ward at no. 1 in this year's NFL Draft. It is expected the Titans will look to develop Ward.

There's pressure on the Steelers to win in 2025

The Steelers made the postseason in 2024, with Wilson and Fields under center. Pittsburgh once again though bowed in their first playoff game, to the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers fans are frustrated with head coach Mike Tomlin. They want the team back in the Super Bowl, and it has been more than a decade since that last happened. Interestingly, the last time Pittsburgh made NFL's championship game they lost to Rodgers who was with the Green Bay Packers back then.

This coming season feels like a big one for Tomlin. He is tasked with finding the right quarterback to lead the squad once again to the Super Bowl. Currently, Pittsburgh has Will Howard, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson in the quarterback room. Many analysts feel that isn't good enough.

Organized team activities for the Steelers begin on May 27.