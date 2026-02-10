Perhaps 2027 could be the year when Taylor Swift headlines a Super Bowl Halftime Show. If she does, WWE legend Charlotte Flair would be happy.

During an appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show with the Bella Twins, Flair was asked who deserves a Super Bowl Halftime Show “moment.” For Flair, the answer was Swift.

charlotte flair shares that she believes taylor swift deserves a super bowl moment. “swiftie” pic.twitter.com/pMs3NyJLUN — 𝐁𝐫𝐢 (@FLAIRFATU) February 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

“I guess Taylor Swift; she doesn't have a moment,” Flair, a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” explained, which both of the Bella Twins agreed with.

Has Taylor Swift ever headlined a Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Surprisingly, Swift, perhaps the biggest star in the world, has not headlined a Super Bowl Halftime Show. She hasn't even appeared during one while someone else headlined the show.

Article Continues Below

There were previously reports that Swift was in negotiations to headline the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show in February 2026. However, these negotiations fell through, and Bad Bunny was ultimately selected to perform the show.

Things worked out. Despite some controversies surrounding the selection of Bad Bunny, he put on an epic 13-minute performance in Santa Clara.

Maybe Swift will someday do the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She is engaged to an NFL player, Travis Kelce, who could be heading into his final season. If the Kansas City Chiefs made the big game, it'd be a poetic end to his career to have his fiancée perform at halftime.

Swift is coming off the blockbuster Eras Tour, which ran from Mar. 17, 2023, to Dec. 8, 2024. During that stretch, she performed 149 shows around the world. The tour celebrated her entire discography.

She released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, 2025. Swift has yet to tour in support of the album. It's unknown what her next steps will be.