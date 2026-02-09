Following the epic Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show, it's easy to begin looking ahead at who could perform the show in 2027 when the game is played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Here are 10 options to perform the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, ranging from big names like Taylor Swift to some recent breakouts.

The obvious answer is Taylor Swift

The most obvious suggestion is Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have made two Super Bowls since they started dating, and if Kansas City makes it in 2027, it could be Kelce's last NFL game ever. What more fitting way to go out than with your fiancée performing the show?

Like her or not, Swift puts on a spectacle. Her Eras Tour was the biggest of all time for a reason. She'd bring the hits to her 13-minute show if she did it.

Now, it's worth mentioning that it's unlikely this would happen unless Swift has already announced/embarked on a new tour by Feb. 14, 2027. She hasn't held a concert since the Eras Tour ended in December 2024, and would her grand comeback really be a 13-minute set for the NFL? Seems unlikely.

Strike while the iron is hot with Olivia Dean

One of the hottest names in music right now is Olivia Dean, who's coming off a Best New Artist win at the Grammys. The 26-year-old has gained notoriety for her recent album, The Art of Loving, which features hits like “Man I Need” and “So Easy (To Fall in Love).”

It'd certainly be a different vibe than Bad Bunny's recent show, bringing soul and R&B to the table. Dean is a talented vocalist with catchy tunes. Plus, NFL players like Breece Hall love her.

Dean is a rising name, and securing her now would be huge for the NFL. Usually, the Super Bowl Halftime Shows go to with an already established name. In the case of Dean, she will inevitably become one, so have her do it at the height of her powers.

Another Olivia…

It'd be unfair not to name the other biggest Olivia in the music industry: Olivia Rodrigo. While Rodrigo has been relatively quiet since her Guts World Tour concluded in 2025, there's a chance she will release new music in 2026.

With two albums under her belt, Rodrigo already has more than enough material for a Super Bowl Halftime Show. She has already headlined Glastonbury, which is arguably bigger than the Super Bowl, and has gained even more confidence from her first to second tour. Imagine “Good 4 U” and “Get Him Back!” in a stadium of fans.

For the Harry Styles fans who couldn't afford MSG tickets

The ticket prices of Harry Styles' Madison Square Garden shows in 2026 have gotten a lot of negative attention. Perhaps he could get back into the good graces of his fans by doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in front of thousands in SoFi and millions at home.

He is about to embark on a seven-city, 67-show tour in 2026, which is his first in three years. However, the only shows in the United States he is performing are in New York City at Madison Square Garden, a controversial decision, to say the least.

His anthems are stadium-worthy, and his new album appears to be filled with danceable hits. Styles needs this more than anyone else on this list, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him take the stage.

Green Day runs it back properly this time

Green Day technically has performed at a Super Bowl, performing at the opening ceremony in 2026. However, they are due a proper Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Something felt off about their pregame performance. Perhaps it was the five-minute slot they were given, or maybe it was the inevitable censorship.

Giving them a full show wouldn't necessarily solve the censorship problem, but it'd give them an opportunity to play their songs in full. When they played the pregame show, they weren't able to sing the second verse of “American Idiot,” which Billie Joe Armstrong has famously tweaked to take aim at President Donald Trump.

Of all the legacy acts still going, Green Day remains one of the only ones not to perform a Super Bowl Halftime Show. They are from California, albeit closer to where Super Bowl 60 was compared to where 61 is being played, and it'd still be a homecoming show of sorts.

The first K-Pop group to perform a Super Bowl Halftime Show

There has yet to be a K-Pop group at the Super Bowl. Given how popular it has become, even in the United States, it's somewhat surprising that a group like BTS hasn't done it.

BTS is back together and set to release their first album since 2020. They are also about to embark on the Arirang World Tour from Apr. 9, 2026, to Mar. 14, 2027.

The biggest thing making this hard to pull off is that BTS is currently slated for shows on Feb. 13, 2027, a day before Super Bowl 61, and Feb. 20. While not impossible, would the group be willing to immediately travel from Australia to California? If not 2027, it's likely BTS will eventually headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Another rock group

Perhaps the least inspiring entry on this list is The Killers. If for nothing else, it's purely to hear “Mr. Brightside” during a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Surprisingly, The Killers, like Green Day, haven't performed a Super Bowl Halftime Show. They may be over two decades removed from their biggest hit, but they're a recognizable group with one of the most iconic songs ever.

Oasis comes back to America

Hot off their long-awaited Live '25 Tour, the return of Oasis in 2027 for the Super Bowl would be a spectacle. Granted, it's unlikely, but “Supersonic” or “Cigarettes & Alcohol” would hit different with 80,000 doing the Poznań.

Oasis proved that even after a 16-year hiatus, they are one of the greatest live acts ever. They'd likely be more inclined to do a World Cup game, but a man can dream.

Ed Sheeran is rocking stadiums all around the world

While he is nearly a decade removed from his hit album Divide, Ed Sheeran is still rocking stadiums worldwide. He recently concluded the Mathematics Tour, his celebration of his five math symbol-titled albums, and just began the Loop Tour, which will run from Jan. 16, 2026, to Nov. 7, 2026.

Sheeran is a unique option. He has hit songs that everyone knows, like “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” that would make for a perfect Super Bowl Halftime Show. Sheeran brings positive vibes and hits like no other.

His latest album, Play, is his first true pop album since 2021's Equals. Songs like “Azizam” and “Sapphire” would make for exciting new songs to make the show to complement his old hits.

Another rising star

Finally, Sam Fender should be a dark-horse candidate for the Super Bowl 61 Halftime Show in 2027. Fender may not be as well-known in America, but his third studio album, People Watching, has been record breaking.

He recently released a deluxe edition of People Watching, which includes a duet of “Rein Me In” featuring another entry on this list, Dean.

His Springsteen-like anthems would make him a perfect fit for a Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fender may be the most unlikely entry on this list, but if the NFL wants to expand its reach to Europe, Fender could help with that.