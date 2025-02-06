As the countdown to the 2025 Super Bowl begins, Taylor Swift is already making waves with her themed manicure. Known for her impeccable fashion, Swift's Super Bowl manicure was revealed earlier this week during the Grammy Awards, and it’s a bold statement, PageSix reports. The star’s nail tech, Lisa Peña Wong, shared that Swift’s romantic red nails are a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs, Valentine’s Day, and of course, her red carpet glam.

At the Grammys, Swift stole the spotlight in a stunning ruby-hued Vivienne Westwood corset mini dress paired with matching Casadei heels. The deep red color was echoed in her makeup, including her go-to Pat McGrath lipstick, and even in her jewelry—a custom “T” leg charm by Lorraine Schwartz. But it didn’t stop there. Swift’s nails, filed into a squoval shape, were painted in a deep red that tied together her entire look. Wong made sure the manicure was as multi-functional as Swift herself, blending Kansas City Chiefs spirit, red carpet elegance, and Valentine’s Day flair into one unforgettable style.

Ready for the Game

Swift’s manicure is set to be a showstopper at the Super Bowl on February 9, as Wong confirmed that the singer will sport the same red nails for the big game. While the specific gel polishes used are salon-only, similar shades are available for at-home use, making it easy for fans to recreate Swift's vibrant look. Wong also mentioned that she used OPI’s Natural Nail Base Coat and Classic Top Coat for a durable finish, ensuring that the manicure stays perfect through the Grammys and the Super Bowl.

The most talked-about aspect of Swift’s Super Bowl look may be her nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce, who will be playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans are speculating that Taylor Swift’s red manicure and ruby “T” thigh chain are both tributes to her beau, adding another layer of personal connection to her Super Bowl appearance.