The time fans have been waiting for is approaching as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is returning for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. With Purdy returning to the 49ers after missing the last six games, he would speak about the injury that kept him out and how he's feeling ahead of his long-awaited return.

Purdy has been dealing with a “right big toe injury,” which the quarterback himself labeled a “variation” of turf toe, which has set back many players, including Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. However, Purdy would say there was no need for surgery and that he feels “really good” with the game against Arizona incoming, according to ESPN.

“I feel really good, feel healthy and excited to be back and ready to go and lead the guys,” Purdy said. “I'm really excited about this week. It's been a good week so far. … Obviously, we've got to finish out strong this week, but feel really good.”

“I had a turf toe variation,” Purdy continued. “But from multiple sources and doctors and everything, we looked at it, and they said there's no need for surgery.”

49ers' Brock Purdy on Mac Jones' play

While the 49ers are anticipating Purdy's return after losing to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend, the 25-year-old no doubt gives them a boost, as he's been a standout player in the position in the last few seasons. He's only played the first two games of this season, throwing for 568 yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions, as Mac Jones had been filling in, leading San Francisco to a 4-4 record.

Purdy would express how the backup has “played extremely well,” and his coming back wasn't indicative of Jones' play, as he's thrown for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six picks.

“I absolutely love Mac and what he's done,” Purdy said. “He came in and played extremely well and kept our team alive and moving and going. And so, I appreciate him for that and just everything he's brought to our team.”

“But for me, it's been how do I feel physically? It has nothing to do with I need to get back out there for the political side of things,” Jones continued. “It's been all about how do I feel really good to go out and lead when I do get back?”

With the 49ers at 6-4, Purdy looks to close the year strong and lead them to further success starting Sunday against the Cardinals.