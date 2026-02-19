With the 2026 NFL Draft Combine rapidly approaching, Philadelphia Eagles fans will be treated to a whole new collection of data from which to evaluate talent.

Sure, there's no better way to see if a football player can do their thing than watching tape, but even the best high-tech GPS tracking data won't show scouts, fans, and talent evaluators alike how many reps a player can rip off on the bench press, how effectively they can change direction in the three-cone drill, or how fast they can run a 40-yard dash, which may be a bit over rated at this point, considering how singularly some focus on that one number.

Soon, fans will know the official hand sizes of every quarterback, whether collegiate offensive linemen can play guard or tackle at the highest level based on their arm length, and if a cornerback has the athleticism to keep up with the fastest wide receivers the NFL has to offer, or if they will instead see their stock take a tumble due to their deep speed limitations.

So, with the glow of the Super Bowl still hanging over the football world as last-minute flights get booked to Indianapolis for the proceedings, which players are being mocked to the Eagles by various outlets around the web? Is there a consensus player fans are identifying as the perfect fit for new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's scheme? Or are the early results all over the place? Well, after investing heavily in defense over the past few years, it's safe to say the offense is a point of interest among would-be online general managers.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY

With Dallas Goedert set to become a free agent when the 2026 NFL calendar year opens up in March, tight end has understandably been a position of need circled on the Eagles' proverbial vision board.

Sporting an offense that has grown stale since their Super Bowl win last February, Kenyon Sadiq might just be the most complete tight end the Eagles could acquire this spring. Sadiq improved his receiving totals in each of his three college football seasons, his eight touchdowns lead all players at his position in 2025, and most crucially of all, he is a true do-it-all tight end, capable of moving bodies in the run game in addition to his receiving responsibilities.

In 2025, the Eagles took a major hit when Lane Johnson suffered a season-ending injury, not just because it forced Fred Johnson to fill his spot in the starting lineup, but because it took away their ability to deploy the veteran reserve as a sixth offensive lineman in run-heavy packages.

Factor in Goedert's clear regression as a blocker, forcing Grant Calcaterra into the role despite his own lack of run game prowess, and Saquon Barkley alone can't be blamed for the Eagles' issues on the ground.

Is pick No. 23 a bit high for a tight end? Potentially so, but Sadiq is a good bit better than this year's TE2 and could make an impact offensively that only one free agent, Kyle Pitts, could best, with the added bonus of being a good blocker. Considering last year's 23rd overall pick, Matthew Golden, was only signed to a four-year, $17.575 contract, Sadiq could provide a fantastic value for the next five seasons.

Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Another option the Eagles could consider in the first round is a minor trade-up with the Minnesota Vikings to draft Jordyn Tyson, the brother of Cleveland Cavaliers wing Jaylon Tyson, and big-time wide receiver for Arizona State.

Standing 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Tyson began his career at Colorado before playing his final three seasons with the Sun Devils under Kenny Dillingham. While his quarterback production wasn't always consistent, with Sam Leavitt taking a step back in 2025 versus his 2024 efforts sharing a backfield with Cameron Skattebo, Tyson proved he could do just about anything at the wide receiver position for the Sun Devils, serving as a reliable target both on the outside and deployed out of the slot.

Now granted, would the Eagles consider trading up for a wide receiver just to be their third option on offense? On paper, sure, Howie Roseman has been willing to cash in one of his many mid-round picks to guarantee he gets his guy, including last season, when he moved up a single slot to make Jahaad Campbell the 31st overall pick despite having two certified starters at inside linebacker. But this sort of deal really makes sense if Philadelphia moves on from AJ Brown, who has a similar athletic profile to Tyson, even if there's no guarantee he ever produces at a 1,000 yards-per-season clip.

Can Tyson live up to becoming the next AJ Brown, either in 2026 or as his eventual heir down the line? Those are certainly tough shoes to fill, as Treylon Burks learned in 2022, but Tyson has a very intriguing game that should translate to the NFL, especially if he's allowed to be his own player.

Offensive Tackle Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Field Yates, ESPN

If the Eagles opt to go offense in the 2026 NFL Draft but decide to address the trenches instead of a pass catcher, Field Yates has the perfect target in mind: Max Iheanachor from Arizona State.

Tyson's college teammate, Iheanachor, also didn't begin his college career at Arizona State, starting out at East Los Angeles after moving to America from Nigeria as a teenager. He's a certified monster of a man at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, and could become an eventual star at right tackle down the line if developed correctly, as he is relatively new to the game of football, which Yates noted in his profile.

“Iheanachor will need time to develop, as he did not play high school football and must refine his technique. (He took nine penalties in 2025, too.),” Yates noted. “Philly would be an ideal landing spot since he can sit and learn behind a future Hall of Famer for at least a year.”

Would it be incredibly ironic for the Eagles to draft a player who needs some work after losing arguably the greatest offensive line coach in NFL history, a man who turned Jordan Mailata from a rugby player to an All-Pro? Most certainly so, but learning under Johnson and Mailata would be a pretty good way for Iheanachor to find his NFL footing, especially if new offensive line coach Chris Kuper could make it his personal project to continue Jeff Stoutland's developmental legacy.