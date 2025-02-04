Philadelphia Eagles fans have some bad blood with Taylor Swift.

Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The couple began dating in 2023 and has supported him at several games during their relationship. As the Chiefs prepare to take on the Eagles on Sunday, she has been the center of some backlash involving a viral t-shirt.

A photo was shared on X of a t-shirt that read “F–k Taylor Swift,” with an Eagles logo that was swapped with the C, Y, and W of the phrase.

Expand Tweet

“Awful: #Eagles fans have made shirts to give out cursing out Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl: ‘F**k Taylor Swift’ There’s no place for this in sports,” sports reporter Dov Kleiman wrote.

There was a mixed reaction online to the shirt with some seeing nothing wrong and inquiring about purchasing the shirt while others were disappointed in the creator of the NSFW apparel.

“Nothing wrong with this. Freedom of speech,” one X user wrote in defense of the NSFW shirt.

“I just decided to root for Philadelphia,” another X user commented on the shirt.

While some were okay with the shirt, many fans came to support Swift amid the backlash.

“Seriously. People can really be garbage,” one Swiftie wrote in the singer's defense.

“Sealing their fate before even arriving in NOLA. Tayvoodoo is real and the birds are f*cking around and will find out….congrats Cheifs [sic] on your 3-peat,” another fan wrote in Swift's defense.

The creator of the shirt has not been identified. It is unclear if Swift will be supporting Kelce at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

How Did Taylor Swift Do At The Grammys?

Swift attended the 67th Annual Grammy Awards solo while Kelce prepared for the Super Bowl. Last year, the couple was in the same position as Swift was up for six Grammys, and Kelce was practicing with the Chiefs for Super Bowl 58.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show last year. “Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

This year, Swift was also nominated for six Grammys but ended up going home empty-handed. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. She ended up losing the Best Pop Vocal Album to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet while the Album Of The Year award went to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. Swift's lead single, “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone was up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video all ended up going to Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us.” Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and lost to “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars.