It's official, Philadelphia Eagles fans: Jalen Carter will be fined $57,222 and handed a suspension for one game for spitting on Dak Prescott, which has been retroactively enforced in Game 1.

While Carter's pockets may be a tad lighter moving forward, especially considering he is still on his rookie contract, the pathway has been cleared for No. 98 to return to the field for Week 2, when the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time this year.

Or has it been?

Talking to reporters on Monday about Carter's action and a potential suspension that still hadn't been decided either way, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that the Eagles would handle the situation internally, with any additional disciplinary actions being taken care of privately.

“I'm going to keep everything that I do with him private, regardless of if you see it on Sunday or not,” Sirianni told reporters. “Everything, every conversation, whether it's a personal conversation, a disciplinary thing, all those things will always be handled privately. I just think that's the way to go about doing team business, and when you're doing things with a football team.”

Now granted, would the Eagles intentionally put themselves in another game without their do-it-all defensive anchor, against a team they just beat in the Super Bowl earlier this year, no less? No, they almost certainly would not, especially considering how much Vic Fangio had to change up his defensive strategy to give Prescott a hard time while Carter watched along in the Lincoln Financial Field locker room. But could they keep Carter on the sidelines for the first play, the first drive, or even the first quarter of the game as a reminder that his biggest asset is his pass-rushing ability, not his trash talk? That feels far more possible.